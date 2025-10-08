Review: Robert Downey Jr. And Tom Holland Team Up For Bero X Happy Collab And We Have Mixed Feelings

I popped off the white top of the Happy coffee canister and below lay a silver foil seal with the phrase "let's coffee" written all over it. I peeled it back, and like any coffee brewer would do, stuck my nose in for a large whiff. My initial reaction was that it smelled like trees, perhaps even mulch. After a few deeper whiffs, my nostrils told my brain that there were perhaps some notes of chicory and even Pine Sol... yes, the floor cleaning stuff.

The coffee was pretty finely ground, with a mid-range, brown to burgundy coloring. The brewed coffee had a much lighter brown shade than I expected it would, and it kind of looked like oolong tea. The smell had also changed too, with the water diluting the grounds — and the essence now was like a lemony zinger tea hanging out in the woods.

It was time to give my nose and eyes a rest, and put my mouth to work. After my first sip, I could tell it didn't have an overpowering darkness to it. It was more of a medium roast coffee. While I'm not familiar with Happy's other coffee offerings, this one didn't exactly taste like coffee, nor a hoppy beer either. Instead, it tasted like a darkened tea, with a very weak lemony tinge to it. I knew it wasn't exactly a winner, and further sips of it took me further away from enjoyment. It certainly had a unique and bold flavor, with its citrusy and natural bend, but this combo is one that doesn't seem to jive well with java.