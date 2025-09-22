9 Best Beers To Enjoy During The Fall Months

When most people think of beer, summer is the season that comes to mind: long afternoons with a frosty light lager, beach coolers stocked with crisp pilsners, and patios full of citrusy IPAs. Yet fall is every bit as worthy a time to savor a pint, and in many ways, the beers best suited to cooler weather are the most rewarding of all. As the days grow shorter and the air takes on a chill, our palates naturally shift away from the light, refreshing flavors that dominate in the heat toward brews with a touch more depth, warmth, and comfort. Autumn is about rich-bodied beer, malty sweetness, and spices that echo the season's other culinary highlights — pumpkin pies, roasted nuts, apple cider, and hearty stews.

To make this list, I considered beers that are both widely available and that capture the "cozy factor" of fall without repeating styles. That means everything from a centuries-old Oktoberfestbier to a modern pumpkin ale, and a few unexpected picks from around the world.

Each beer here pairs beautifully with seasonal fare — think roasted vegetables, smoked meats, or holiday desserts — and reflects a brewing tradition that enhances the pleasures of autumn. Whether you're looking for a malty brown ale to sip by a bonfire or a fresh-hopped IPA that channels the literal harvest, these selections prove that beer is as much a part of fall as changing leaves and football Sundays.