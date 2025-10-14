Ina Garten's Simple Strategy For Keeping Your Fridge Uber Organized

From her exquisite dinner parties in the Hamptons to simple meals at home for her husband, Jeffrey, Ina Garten is known for pulling out all the stops in the kitchen. It makes sense that the Food Network personality and former owner of The Barefoot Contessa specialty grocery store would have top-notch organizational skills, as she always seems to pull off one event after another without a hitch. Garten recently shared how she keeps her pantry in tip-top shape, but she's also shared how she does the same for her fridge.

Getting a super-organized fridge starts by creating categories for the items inside it and making a space for each group. Keeping your meat items, dairy items, and vegetables in clearly defined areas can make it easier to find what you're looking for (and can make it less likely that you'll lose track of a bag of carrots you should have thrown away a week ago). She also recommends making sure that labels face forward — this makes it easier to take stock of what you have and what you need to replenish. By the time you're done turning all the labeled items in your fridge forward, you should have a setup similar to a Garten-approved refrigerated grocery store aisle.