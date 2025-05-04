12 Creative Ways To Organize Your Fridge

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Keeping a clean, organized refrigerator is an essential part of operating a functional kitchen, and yet it always feels like a daunting task. Whether because of leftovers that have been forgotten in the back or produce gone bad before you get a chance to use it, a disorganized refrigerator has consequences and can be frustrating to navigate.

Many standard refrigerators have designated organizational components to make this task easier and more intuitive. Crisper drawers, positioned at the bottom of your fridge, are designed to keep produce fresh. Cheese drawers placed in the middle of the fridge are in a cool spot to help keep dairy at a safe temperature. The built-in organization of refrigerators caters to the natural cold and hot spots of these appliances for optimal and safe food storage.

Still, these systems don't work for everyone and can't meet all fridge organization needs. For example, crisper drawers are deep and can allow produce to easily get lost. Sometimes, additional, more creative tools for fridge organization are needed. We put together 13 creative ways to organize your fridge to help optimize your space and minimize food waste.