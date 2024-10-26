The Reason Ina Garten Sold Her Barefoot Contessa Store

Eyes open to the five-finger discounts in her store and with nearly two decades as its proprietor, Ina Garten's passion for operating the Barefoot Contessa had gradually waned. "What I didn't like about running Barefoot Contessa was overshadowing what I used to love," Garten writes, adding, "I felt that I wasn't doing anything new, and I certainly wasn't bringing any creativity to my work." By the point of feeling "pretty miserable," she made the decision to sell the successful specialty market.

Garten maintained a monetary stake in the business and helped the new owners, her chef and her store manager, during the transition period, but lost the sense of purpose that had come with managing dozens of employees and virtually endless baking. She describes this period as the hardest of her life, as she devised a path forward amid a paucity of the adrenaline her previous life was rich with. Spoiler alert: It all worked out. Garten has now been known as the Barefoot Contessa for even longer than she actually operated the enterprise that would go on to title her very own Food Network show and many published cookbooks.

