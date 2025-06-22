What It Takes To Declutter And Organize Your Fridge Once And For All

You might start with the best of intentions, but it doesn't take long for your fridge to fall into a state of disarray. To find out what it takes to declutter your fridge once and for all, we sat down for an exclusive chat with Alexis Rochester, an investigative chemist and the owner of Chemistry Cachet. Before organizing, she suggests cleaning out your fridge first. "I think too much clutter is one of the reasons people feel stuck in a rut with messiness in their kitchen. Too many things on the counter, too many things in the fridge can make it overwhelming to clean or keep clean," she says. In the kitchen, especially, less is more. Stick to the things you need and use up or toss those you don't to avoid falling back on old habits.

To get your fridge into tip-top shape, next decide what food you want on which shelves. "Organize your refrigerator by assigning specific shelves for dairy, meats, and vegetables to prevent cross-contamination and keep similar items together," she says. Storing food on a random shelf doesn't just get confusing; it might be one of the storage mistakes that are ruining your food. To keep your food safe, keep meat separate from ready-to-eat items.

Next, bring in the help of outside bins and containers. "Enhance this system with clear containers, bins, and labels so you can easily find what you need. Being able to keep everything in a certain spot and using clear containers helps me keep everything organized more quickly," Rochester says.