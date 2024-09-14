The Simple Fridge Hack That Prevents Food Waste

Unfortunately, everyone knows that tragic feeling of letting gorgeous fresh produce spoil in the mysterious depths of the fridge. It's an endless cycle in which people promise themselves "this time" will be different, and nothing will go to waste. But of course, many people still find themselves throwing out an untouched, rotten head of lettuce from time to time.

It may be easy to blame ourselves for wasting groceries, but in an interview with Washington Post, behavioral scientist and associate professor at University of British Columbia Jiaying Zhao explained that fridge designs just don't make allowances for human behavior. After all, most fridges provide opaque drawers for produce, which make it exceedingly easy to forget about the fruits and vegetables you recently purchased.

The phenomenon of forgetting about groceries is a widespread problem across the United States, as 92 billion pounds of food are wasted every year (via Feeding America). When it comes to the most effective way to reduce your food waste, the old saying "Out of sight, out of mind," holds true. Make sure your food is visible in the fridge and has a designated zone where you know to look for it.

