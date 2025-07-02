Ina Garten's Pantry Organization Method Is So Smooth, We Wish We Thought Of It Ourselves

We've all been there, rooting through the pantry mid-recipe to find out whether you have chicken broth, chocolate chips, or cream of tartar, wondering whether you'll actually be able to finish the recipe you started an hour ago. Keeping your pantry super-organized can help put a stop to mid-recipe freak-outs about unexpected missing ingredients.

Maximizing your pantry space can be one of the first steps toward getting — and staying — organized. One of the worst mistakes many make with utilizing pantry space is using the wrong kinds of containers (it's right up there with damaging canned goods by stacking cans on top of one another as far as rookie pantry errors go). Rather than storing pantry items in the containers they're sold in, transferring them to air-tight square containers can help you make the most of the space you have.

Another easy (and free) way to tame your chaotic kitchen pantry: create a basic spreadsheet that tracks your kitchen inventory. While it can take some time initially, knowing exactly what you have in your pantry makes it far easier to meal plan and grocery shop. Some find it especially helpful to create a spreadsheet that includes a column for items that you've almost used up. Once you know what you're going to need soon, keep an eye out at the grocery store for sales that allow you to save and stock up before you're fully out of an item.