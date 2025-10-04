Why Coffee Shop Espresso Always Tastes Better Than Homemade

Whether enjoyed in the morning for a quick energy boost or immediately after lunch or dinner to help with digestion, there's something about espresso's simplicity that makes it incredibly sophisticated. Intense and nutty with just the right touch of acidity, a shot of espresso carries the perfect balance between bitter and sweet (let's not even get started on that rich, chocolatey, lingering aftertaste). But have you ever wondered why espresso from a coffee shop always tastes different from homemade?

It appears that no matter how hard you try to match the flavor, even with the best espresso machines money can buy according to reviews, the final result is never exactly the same. Luckily, Lisa Gasparian, owner and operator of Chicago's cozy European-inspired Café Crèmerie (@cafe.cremerie on Instagram), exclusively revealed to Chowhound that experience is the main secret behind the distinction in flavor. "People love the idea of a hug in a mug, especially one they didn't have to make! We all love a lil' treat, self-care, and a personal timeout," she explained. "Coffee indulgence is a habit, it's a relationship and a ritual."

Gasparian confirmed café machines and grinders also affect the flavor, but pointed out that it's not just the equipment that matters. "The baristas are what make it different, they are the cozy touch in the cup that allows us to focus on the experience, vibe, and our customers," she emphasized. "I happen to think I have the best baristas in Chicago, so [I'm] very thankful [for] my team who serve smiles daily."