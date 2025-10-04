Why Coffee Shop Espresso Always Tastes Better Than Homemade
Whether enjoyed in the morning for a quick energy boost or immediately after lunch or dinner to help with digestion, there's something about espresso's simplicity that makes it incredibly sophisticated. Intense and nutty with just the right touch of acidity, a shot of espresso carries the perfect balance between bitter and sweet (let's not even get started on that rich, chocolatey, lingering aftertaste). But have you ever wondered why espresso from a coffee shop always tastes different from homemade?
It appears that no matter how hard you try to match the flavor, even with the best espresso machines money can buy according to reviews, the final result is never exactly the same. Luckily, Lisa Gasparian, owner and operator of Chicago's cozy European-inspired Café Crèmerie (@cafe.cremerie on Instagram), exclusively revealed to Chowhound that experience is the main secret behind the distinction in flavor. "People love the idea of a hug in a mug, especially one they didn't have to make! We all love a lil' treat, self-care, and a personal timeout," she explained. "Coffee indulgence is a habit, it's a relationship and a ritual."
Gasparian confirmed café machines and grinders also affect the flavor, but pointed out that it's not just the equipment that matters. "The baristas are what make it different, they are the cozy touch in the cup that allows us to focus on the experience, vibe, and our customers," she emphasized. "I happen to think I have the best baristas in Chicago, so [I'm] very thankful [for] my team who serve smiles daily."
Social media can seriously sharpen your coffee game
Lisa Gasparian highlighted that proper barista training and skill make all the difference when it comes to delivering a consistent, high-quality shot: "Your Barista is what makes your coffee special and satisfying, whether it's 8 a.m. or 1 p.m., they have their techniques and rhythm that ensure your great sips." However, she told Chowhound that barista classes and certification programs are just one of the many ways to master the art of making coffee. As a matter of fact, social media is also a good place to start learning. "I think a great place to learn some barista skills is online. Instagram is amazing," she said. "But honestly, ask your local barista one thing about baristas, they love sharing their skills in creating the perfect cup (and it's always nice to befriend your barista)."
Once you start picking up some tricks, such as how to boost espresso flavor before grinding your coffee beans, get a machine that helps you keep that quality in every shot. Gasparian believes that good coffee is the result of both convenience and consistency, so it's important to choose a coffee machine that best suits your habits, tastes, budget, and daily schedule. "Lean into the machine you are most comfortable with, whether pods or beans, you know your preference," she stated. "A milk frother you are cozy with for the right milk topping! Cups that you love, because the cup you drink out of enhances the time-out and moment to yourself or amongst family and friends."
Small changes that can make a big difference in your espresso flavor
All coffee drinkers know that choosing the right beans is essential if you want your espresso to taste closer to café quality. That's why you should never go for Death Wish Coffee Co.'s espresso roast, as many would argue that these store-bought espresso beans are an insult to coffee. On what practical steps you can take to improve your homemade espresso, Lisa Gasparian emphasized the importance of the coffee beans' freshness. She also suggested using beans or pods that are within their ideal shelf life, since many home coffee drinkers keep a large stock at home that sits far too long and loses its flavor before it's brewed. "Just like everything else, they do have expiration dates," Gasparian said.
She added that the milk you choose plays a huge role in how your coffee turns out. "Milk matters, cold to start with a silky finish for the froth," she stated. While milks, such as full-fat milk, are often preferred for coffee because the high amount of fat creates a more stable foam even at cooler temperatures, low-fat options such as skim milk aren't ideal. Finally, if you're feeling creative and want to give your homemade coffee a flavor boost, adding a bit of spice can easily enhance the experience. "Add your favorite little 'flavor,' maybe that's cocoa powder, cinnamon, a special sweetener — personalize it, just as you do at your local coffee shop," Gasparian concluded. "Sip, savor, enjoy — even in your home!"