How To Recreate Zaxby's Zax Sauce At Home
Half the reason we have a favorite fast food spot is because of the signature sauces that come with our usual order, right? Chick-fil-A's iconic sauces were one of the first to have a cult following, but other sauces, like Raising Cane's dipping sauce and Zaxby's Zax sauce have also built substantial fan bases. The good news is you don't have to stop at the drive-thru to enjoy most of these flavorful condiments. If you want to recreate the classic Zaxby's sauce at home, it's not as hard as you think. It's pretty much just a blend of mayonnaise and ketchup, which is enhanced with a little Worcestershire sauce and some seasonings.
Garlic powder and black pepper add a flavor boost to the special sauce, meaning everything it takes to make this treat is probably already sitting in your pantry. You can use it on chicken, of course — and Chowhound thinks Zaxby's has the best fast food tenders — but you can also use it as a burger sauce, or as a dipping sauce for fries or onion rings. Since its ingredients are long-lasting when refrigerated, you can make a batch and keep it in your fridge for whenever you need it.
Other variations of homemade Zax sauce
While the recipe can be made with just three ingredients and some seasonings, there are a few different variations floating around the internet. According to one Reddit user, the closest variation includes "¼ teaspoons [sic] of white vinegar and a small squirt of Tabasco or [sriracha]." Another user suggested the true recipe "doesn't have mayo," so it might just be a matter of trial and error to determine which variation you think fits the bill the most.
If you want to have the sauce at home but don't want to make it, Zaxby's did launch a line of its sauces in stores, sold at retailers like Walmart and Kroger, back in July 2024. However, customers have had trouble finding the sauce, so if you're searching your local grocery store your success might depend on where you live. As long as you don't mind buying two bottles at a time, you can also purchase it from Amazon, so even if you're grabbing nuggets or tenders from another top-ranked fast food joint, you can still dunk them in Zax sauce.