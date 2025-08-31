How To Recreate Zaxby's Zax Sauce At Home

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Half the reason we have a favorite fast food spot is because of the signature sauces that come with our usual order, right? Chick-fil-A's iconic sauces were one of the first to have a cult following, but other sauces, like Raising Cane's dipping sauce and Zaxby's Zax sauce have also built substantial fan bases. The good news is you don't have to stop at the drive-thru to enjoy most of these flavorful condiments. If you want to recreate the classic Zaxby's sauce at home, it's not as hard as you think. It's pretty much just a blend of mayonnaise and ketchup, which is enhanced with a little Worcestershire sauce and some seasonings.

Garlic powder and black pepper add a flavor boost to the special sauce, meaning everything it takes to make this treat is probably already sitting in your pantry. You can use it on chicken, of course — and Chowhound thinks Zaxby's has the best fast food tenders — but you can also use it as a burger sauce, or as a dipping sauce for fries or onion rings. Since its ingredients are long-lasting when refrigerated, you can make a batch and keep it in your fridge for whenever you need it.