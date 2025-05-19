The Fast Food Restaurant That Has Perfected The Art Of Chicken Tenders

Chicken tenders are a staple in American cuisine. This classic meal has earned its reputation as a delicious meal that can be eaten by yourself, as a family meal, or — more famously — during important sporting events, whether served as casual eats or out of your sports ritual to help your team win. That said, biting into a chicken tender can engage in our five basic tastes — sweet, salty, bitter, sour, and umami — using various sauces and marinades. Moreover, there are so many fast food chains throughout the United States, many of which serve chicken tenders, or some variation such as nuggets and popcorn chicken, as part of the menu. With so many options, which fast food restaurant has perfected the art of chicken tenders?

To settle this debate, Chowhound pitted each contender against one another and created this definitive ranking of fast food chicken nuggets and tenders to determine who perfected the chicken tender. While it's a sad day for Jack in the Box fans, Zaxby's regulars will rejoice knowing that their favorite fast food chain has surpassed the competition. Many fast food chains deliver solid fried chicken tenders, properly breaded for a crispy exterior. However, Zaxby's does so in a more complete way that exceeds typical fast food quality expectations. This chain delivers its chicken tenders with an immaculate crunch that's immediately followed by flavorful, tender, and juicy chicken that pairs perfectly with its seasoning blend.