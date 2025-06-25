Why Bringing Leftover Food Home From A Buffet Is A Potential Hazard

This isn't to say that all-you-can-eat buffets aren't safe to eat at. As long as the restaurant follows certain health and safety guidelines, as many of the best buffets across the country would, the food shouldn't cause any health issues. These establishments are also safer to bring leftovers home from — if they even allow it.

The most important thing to look out for is if the buffet regularly swaps out old food for fresh. The U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends food shouldn't be kept out at room temperature for longer than two hours. Buffets that follow this schedule for food rotation are accounting for any improper serving temperatures. Be on the lookout for any staff monitoring the serving stations at the buffet; they're likely there to ensure all dishes are at the right temperature and to watch for contamination caused by other diners.

If you take any leftovers home, make sure you refrigerate them as soon as you can. If you don't think you can pop the leftovers in the fridge within that time frame, it's safer to just leave it at the restaurant. As long as you keep your leftovers in an airtight container, and avoid any storage mistakes that might ruin your food, they can stay safe to eat for up to four days.