The Correct Way To Carve Roast Beef For Tender Results
At the end of "How The Grinch Stole Christmas," part of the joy was reading or watching the title character lovingly carve and serve the "roast-beast." In fact, images of someone carving beef roasts are something of a trope for representing traditional, idyllic families. Jack Kerouac evoked the concept in his book "On the Road" when he wrote, "Who did they think they were, yaahing at somebody on the road just because they were little high-school punks and their parents carved the roast beef on Sunday afternoons?" And while it may seem intimidating to cut up a large, still-hot chunk of meat in front of a hungry crowd (or for yourself), once you've mastered a few techniques, deftly carving off tender, juicy servings is easy.
Dealing with any meat involves understanding what defines that specific cut or style of meat, having the proper tools, and taking your time. In the case of roast beef, it's important to remember there are many different kinds of roasts, and each is treated a little differently (though you'll always cut against the grain). For example, a chuck roast is different from a rump roast; the former comes from the shoulder and is a bit fattier, with a different muscle pattern than the latter (which comes from the top rear of the cow). Each cut will have differing grains, levels of fat to trim, textures, and are best sliced to different thicknesses for different meals.
The basics of carving roast beef
You've followed the recipe for herb-roast beef tenderloin to the letter and wound up with a perfection: Crispy brown on the outside, pink and juicy on the inside. Now comes the moment to slice into it. First, don't be too eager. Regardless of the roast cut or your intentions with it, make certain the meat rests for the recommended time (usually 15 to 20 minutes). This allows all that heated moisture to be reabsorbed into the roast, preventing it from drying out as you cut into it.
Next, use the right knife for the job. A serrated bread knife used on a juicy, wiggling prime rib will tear and shred the beef. Check out our ultimate kitchen knife guide, and you'll find that the best option is, unsurprisingly, a carving knife set, like the Cutluxe carving fork and knife. The long, straight, non-serrated blade paired with a long fork to hold a roast in place is ideal. Note that some pros prefer using tongs instead of a fork, so as not to pierce the meat. The next best options, for smaller roasts, are a standard utility knife or chef's knife. Make certain the blade is razor sharp for clean, consistent cuts.
Finally, only slice off what you're serving right then, whether it's for a Sunday dinner or roast beef sandwiches. This ensures that each new slice is as tender and moist as possible, and doesn't dry out while sitting around.
Additional tips and tricks
When you're ready to make those first cuts, take a look at the meat to determine the next steps. Is it a long, loaf-like cut like a tenderloin, or a rounder hunk like a buttock steak? The former will lay flat, firmly in place. A rounder piece benefits from shaving a bit off the bottom, creating a stable base. Use a large cutting board to prevent pulling or pushing the roast off the board. If the board is sliding, place a rubber mat or a damp towel underneath it.
Employ slow, even strokes when cutting, and let the blade do most of the work. Avoid quick sawing motions or pushing down hard against the meat. In both cases, you risk tearing the meat up or making uneven cuts. Once again, cut against the grain for maximum tenderness (if you bought it already stringed up, the strings will parallel the grain).
Consider what kind of roast you're slicing, and how you're using it. Is it a firm, lean sirloin, or a fibrous, juicy brisket or prime rib? Is it bone-in or out? Usually, you'll want to trim most of the fat before serving, but sometimes you want a succulent fat border. When making thin slices for roast beef sandwiches, the best roasts are lean, to avoid cold chunks of fat in your sandwich. If you're slicing thin for an Italian beef or other sandwich, freeze the cooked roast for 30 minutes to make the cleanest cuts.