The Correct Way To Carve Roast Beef For Tender Results

At the end of "How The Grinch Stole Christmas," part of the joy was reading or watching the title character lovingly carve and serve the "roast-beast." In fact, images of someone carving beef roasts are something of a trope for representing traditional, idyllic families. Jack Kerouac evoked the concept in his book "On the Road" when he wrote, "Who did they think they were, yaahing at somebody on the road just because they were little high-school punks and their parents carved the roast beef on Sunday afternoons?" And while it may seem intimidating to cut up a large, still-hot chunk of meat in front of a hungry crowd (or for yourself), once you've mastered a few techniques, deftly carving off tender, juicy servings is easy.

Dealing with any meat involves understanding what defines that specific cut or style of meat, having the proper tools, and taking your time. In the case of roast beef, it's important to remember there are many different kinds of roasts, and each is treated a little differently (though you'll always cut against the grain). For example, a chuck roast is different from a rump roast; the former comes from the shoulder and is a bit fattier, with a different muscle pattern than the latter (which comes from the top rear of the cow). Each cut will have differing grains, levels of fat to trim, textures, and are best sliced to different thicknesses for different meals.