This Burger King Ordering Hack Makes For A Salty, Sweet Breakfast Upgrade
When shopping for a good fast food breakfast sandwich, your flavor profiles are usually going to lean toward savory. There's nothing wrong with the classic combo of egg, cheese, and your protein of choice, but sometimes you're after something that throws a bit of sweet into the mix. One of the best options for those seeking the perfect combination of sweet and salty comes from a Burger King menu hack that incorporates the restaurant's French Toast Sticks.
Pre-hack, Burger King's breakfast sandwiches ranked somewhere in the middle of Chowhound's fast food breakfast sandwich ranking. All it really takes to make it next-level is to order the sandwich of your choice along with a side of French Toast Sticks and slap the latter inside the former. Adding a few French Toast Sticks to your favorite Burger King breakfast sandwich is a great way to pack a bit more nuance into the meal. From both a flavor and texture perspective, this hack is sure to result in your new favorite breakfast sandwich.
Why the sweet and salty combo works
The key to this menu hack is to balance the flavor spectrum between sweet and salty. Just like adding bacon to a donut will temper its sugary sweetness, adding sweet French Toast Sticks to a Croissan'wich will curb its savory notes. The sweet and salty flavor phenomenon can be traced back to evolutionary history. Our ancestors learned to recognize sweet and salty flavors individually as indicative of food that was beneficial to our bodies. Encountering both flavors together meant the discovery of something special, which leads to why French Toast Sticks taste so good on a Burger King breakfast sandwich.
While there's really no rhyme or reason to which sandwich works best with this combo, it's important to remember the syrup that comes with your French Toast Sticks. If your particular sandwich and French toast mix isn't sweet enough, throwing a splash of maple syrup on is a good way to tweak things. Regardless of your preference, this menu hack is a perfect way to mix things up for breakfast.