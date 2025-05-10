This Burger King Ordering Hack Makes For A Salty, Sweet Breakfast Upgrade

When shopping for a good fast food breakfast sandwich, your flavor profiles are usually going to lean toward savory. There's nothing wrong with the classic combo of egg, cheese, and your protein of choice, but sometimes you're after something that throws a bit of sweet into the mix. One of the best options for those seeking the perfect combination of sweet and salty comes from a Burger King menu hack that incorporates the restaurant's French Toast Sticks.

Pre-hack, Burger King's breakfast sandwiches ranked somewhere in the middle of Chowhound's fast food breakfast sandwich ranking. All it really takes to make it next-level is to order the sandwich of your choice along with a side of French Toast Sticks and slap the latter inside the former. Adding a few French Toast Sticks to your favorite Burger King breakfast sandwich is a great way to pack a bit more nuance into the meal. From both a flavor and texture perspective, this hack is sure to result in your new favorite breakfast sandwich.