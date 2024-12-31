Frozen Store-Bought Fish Sticks And Nuggets, Ranked From Worst To Best

Fish sticks may be nothing but a childhood memory for some of us, but there are plenty of reasons to stock your freezer with a box or two of breaded fish well beyond your younger years. Sure, they make great, dippable snacks or quick late-night food, but they can also be folded into tacos, stacked into sandwiches, and rolled into wraps for easy (and healthy) lunches and dinners.

The frozen fish market has evolved a lot since I was a kid, and the options extend far beyond the dense breaded sticks I grew up on. In fact, the options can be overwhelming, with a wide variety of shapes, breading, and price points making it impossible to know where to begin. To make it easier, I broke down 10 popular fish stick and nugget brands and ranked them using a strict set of criteria: Flavor of the breading, flakiness of the fish, and overall value. All but one brand uses pollock, but each fish stick is unique, with one clear winner that offers the best frozen fish your money can buy. If you're in the market for good, crunchy, flaky fish sticks, check out my definitive ranking from worst to best below.