What Made Old-School Cafeteria Pizza's Spongy Crust So Delicious?

The most critical component of the old-school pizza was a pourable crust used by many school cafeterias. The crust is unique because of its super-high moisture content. If we compare the hydration levels of this crust to focaccia, for example, focaccia has a hydration level of around 80% (already high for a white bread), while this crust hits a whopping 100%-plus. This makes it more of a batter than a dough, and that intense moisture level gives cafeteria pizza an even lighter, airier texture than focaccia — and makes it so much different from the more solid, chewier version we find in most pizzerias.

In addition to the high hydration level, the nonfat dry milk absorbs and retains moisture while browning the crust's exterior, contributing to an ultra-soft interior and light, crispy exterior. The sugar balances any acidity from the other ingredients and also helps with the browning of the crust, yielding a neutral, kid-friendly base for the toppings. And the oven spring seems almost miraculous. Because of the moisture content, what appears to be a thin crust puffs up quickly and profoundly once in the oven, and since there's no kneading or gluten development involved, all the steam it releases helps it bake up light and spongey rather than dense and chewy.

The description of the crust alone is enough to give those who remember it nostalgia-fueled hankerings for Pizza Days gone by.