One Look At This Seafood Dish And You'll Know How Wild Food In The '70s Got

The 1970s was a decade of mind-blowing music, free love, and some really wild food choices. It was a time when you could enjoy ketchup-flavored ice cream, cheese balls suspended in gelatin, and retro breakfast dishes like the one that combined ham, bananas, and cheese sauce. But even if you didn't know any of this, all you really need to understand just how wild the food could get in the '70s is a look at one of the decade's more unusual fish dishes: shrimp mousse.

At first glance, it's hard to imagine why something like this would be so popular during the disco era. It's a pale pink paste dotted with flecks of herbs and spices, looking remarkably similar to canned cat food. In some recipes, it's stiffened with gelatin and set in a fish-shaped mold, giving it an unusual gloss on top of the odd fact that it's shrimp disguised as an entirely different type of seafood.

By today's standards, it would probably be seen as some sort of elaborate prank; in the '70s, however, it was par for the course. In fact, it might have been one of the tamer things you'd spot at a dinner party, where you were just as likely to find a plate of shrimp mousse next to fruits and cheeses arranged to look like a hedgehog along with other obscure vintage appetizers.