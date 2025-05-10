This Old-School Jell-O And Cheese Combo Might Be More Timeless Than It Looks

Cookbooks from the 1950s to the '70s come with their fair share of eccentric vintage appetizers, and a lot tend to feature some combination of Jell-O and cheese. One such dish involved pouring Jell-O into a mold and mixing in sliced fruit and balls of cheese. As odd as it may seem, the combo has actually been part of culinary history for hundreds of years.

It's a tradition that traces back to the Medieval Ages, where the labor-intensive process of making gelatin meant jellied foods were available only to those who could afford to employ sizable kitchen staffs. Back then, savory gelatin dishes were much more common, so it wasn't unusual to see cheese and meat suspended in jelly. With the invention of Jell-O in the late 1800s, gelatin became a lot more accessible, leading to greater experimentation by home cooks.

By the 1950s, Jell-O was ubiquitous in American kitchens, and creations like the aforementioned Jell-O with cheese balls started popping up. In her 1992 essay "'The Jell-O Syndrome': Investigating Popular Culture/Foodways", author Sarah E. Newton noted that molded Jell-O dishes were seen as the height of refinement at the time, and became an everyday part of people's lives through housewives who wanted the best for their families. While Jell-O is no longer the status symbol it used to be, the cheese-and-gelatin combo remains a favorite in a lot of households today.