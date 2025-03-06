The Vintage '70s Dessert That Featured Ketchup

Feathered hair, bell bottoms, and strange party dishes defined the 1970s. It was the era when bologna sandwiches became a lunchtime staple and when the U.S. Army inspired the first McDonald's drive-thru, a time when novelty in food was very much in fashion. Bologna sandwiches and fast food were in vogue because they were convenient, but a different kind of novelty was popular after 5 p.m.

The 1970s was when potlucks and dinner tables displayed dishes like Watergate salad, a mixture of pistachio pudding, canned pineapple, whipped cream, pecans, and marshmallows. An era when you'd actually see a platter of ham and bananas hollandaise, almonds in a haystack, or something called a Ham 'N Lima Bean Sadness Casserole. But among the gelatinized olives and hot dog towers, one appetizer stands out for its creativity, a custard-style dessert that hinges on ketchup. Known as Carnival Cream, this dessert is basically ketchup ice cream, frozen into bite-sized molds and topped with maraschino cherries. It's a wacky way to serve up dessert, and it doesn't have perfect reviews; the occasional food critic has condemned Carnival Cream for having a terrible texture and an even worse taste. Others say it tastes like cherry ice cream.