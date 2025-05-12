17 Retro Fish Dishes Only Your Grandparents Remember

Gelfilte fish, sand dabs, coulibiac ... no, these aren't names of the latest Pokémon character release, but seafood dishes from yesteryear. While today we're accustomed to hamachi collars, whole branzino, and seafood crudos of all kinds, a few generations ago, seafood-centric tables contained dishes we rarely, if ever, see on modern-day tables.

So, what exactly are some of the forgotten fish dishes that Don Draper and Mrs. Maisel would've been more than familiar with? We scoured our parents' vintage cookbooks and the crannies of the internet to fish out 17 lesser-known seafood dishes neglected by most households today.

While some fish dishes fell out of favor due to overfishing, such as orange roughy and grouper, or carry dangerous levels of mercury like the tilefish, we specifically selected dishes that more so fell out of fashion rather than ones that disappeared due to environmental reasoning. In any case, throw on a Sintra record and dip your toe into the delicacies and fishy standards from a bygone era.