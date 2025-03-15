12 Historical Foods That Used To Be A Sign Of Wealth

Food has long been an indicator of wealth or poverty, but many dishes that once signaled a person was very wealthy are now seen as cheap and available for everyone. Given how food production techniques and import processes have changed over the centuries, this actually makes sense. Way back when, before you could waltz into a supermarket and wander aisle upon aisle of abundant food from across the globe, you were at the mercy of time and distance. If you didn't have the time to make something, if it was the wrong time of the year for certain fruits, or if an ingredient had to be brought in from very far away, you weren't going to have that food unless you were very, very rich.

But once colonization and industrialization (and in at least one case, a change in social structure) made it easier for people to obtain ingredients or make those foods, something happened: More people started making them. More people could get the ingredients, prices dropped due to better availability, and new production processes made the foods so easy to cook that time and distance were no longer barriers. Appliances became cheaper, new food-processing factories opened, and improved transportation and preservation technology (TV dinners, anyone?) made it easier to bring far-away foods home, thus increasing supply and removing the cachet that hinted at money. With that in mind, let's take a look at 12 historical foods, spices, and meal types that used to be a sign of wealth.