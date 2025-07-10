How To Turn A Basic Can Of Tuna Into A Savory Smooth Mousse Dip

While there is a difference between tuna canned in oil or water, for this preparation, you can use either. Tuna in oil, of course, already has oil mixed in. Even after draining, it will have more fat and flavor, so you may not need to add as much olive oil in the recipe. If you need some help choosing the can, Chowhound's ranking of canned tuna could be a help. Just make sure not to overblend your ingredients. You want something dippable and smooth, but not overmixed, so that it turns out like a tuna smoothie.

As for the dipping apparatus, Charlotte Langley says, "Crisp, neutral-flavored crackers like water crackers or crostini are ideal to let the mousse shine. For vegetables, crunchy cucumber slices, endive leaves, vibrant radishes, and sweet bell pepper strips offer delightful textural contrasts and fresh flavor that beautifully complement the rich mousse." If you want more intense flavor, you can add it right to the dip — try some dried Italian herbs or even a little hot sauce.

But if it's part of a larger meal, Langley says it's best to avoid anything that might overshadow or fight against the delicate flavors of the tuna. "Strongly flavored cheese crackers, heavily seasoned chips, or overly sweet fruits might clash rather than harmonize with the subtle seafood profile of the dip," she says. So, start with the mild but flavorful tuna base and think about what it goes well with. It could be a full meal, or as simple as a glass of white wine.