Rachael Ray's Pro Tip That Gives Every Layer Of A Meal Tons Of Flavor

Bubbly chef and TV personality Rachael Ray came bounding into our lives on the set of long-running shows like "30 Minute Meals" and the "Rachael Ray" show and remains a force in the chef-lebrity pantheon. In her folksy series, Ray invited each of us into her world, showing us the simplicity, ease (and fun!) that can reign in the kitchen despite having limited time to get meals on the table. Memorable moments from "Rachael Ray" still linger like watching her stomp grapes with Debra Messing or crumble cookies with Cookie Monster.

Part of the charm of Ray's shows, and her enduring kitchen allure, come back to being earnest and humble, whether that relates to herself, to ingredients, time spent in the kitchen, or recipe choice, and one her most timeless tips is about cooking intuitively and not just dumping in the seasoning all at once. Her fundamental guidance is to salt as you go each and every time you cook. As she explained in a TikTok tutorial, "Every time you cook, every layer that you use needs to be seasoned along the way. ... Everything you touch should have flavor as you go. ... And that flavor can come from something as simple as salt and pepper."