13 Iconic Moments From The Rachael Ray Show

With her signature smile and bold personality, Rachael Ray has had some exciting and unexpected moments on her show. The celebrity chef began early in life watching her family members cook and learning the ins and outs of the restaurant biz. She later moved to New York City, where she worked at the Macy's candy counter and later as a manager and buyer at gourmet food shop Agata & Valentina. She eventually became a chef and cookbook author with a spot on a local news affiliate in New York. That success grew into her own show, the Rachael Ray Show, and even a cooking and lifestyle magazine.

Throughout its 17 years on the air, "The Rachael Ray Show" hosted plenty of celebrity guests, completed fun challenges, and whipped up some delicious dishes in the kitchen. Some fan favorites include cooking masterpieces and culinary mishaps, all accompanied by Ray's infectious laugh and smile. She never hesitated to get guests and her studio audience laughing with silly games and challenges. But it was the tasty cooking and easy-to-replicate recipes that made Ray into a household kitchen name. Here are some of the most iconic moments brought to the small screen on "The Rachael Ray Show."