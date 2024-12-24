Rachael Ray's Favorite Holiday Meal To Make Includes A Succulent Cut Of Pork
A classic holiday meal is supposed to be a bit extravagant. It's more than just a meal, it's an event that brings together family and friends from near and far. If you're hosting a holiday dinner this year, the centerpiece of the occasion is coming out of your oven — and it should be a showstopper. You could use a kitchen torch for a flavorful baked ham or prepare a basic roasted turkey, spending enough hours and money to make the perfect meal. You could invest in a juicy cut of lamb or choose a beef roast. Or you could choose a cut of meat that is a little easier on the wallet, much easier to cook, and looks just as beautiful on the table. For an easy and visually striking holiday dinner this year, follow in Rachael Ray's footsteps and make a pork loin.
The celebrity chef knows a thing or two about whipping up a holiday meal, and she suggests using pork loin for the main course. Besides being budget-friendly, pork loin requires just a few steps to prepare and can be attractively arranged on a platter. You can roast pork loin in the oven or make it in a Dutch oven (say, Rachael Ray's own cast iron cookware) on the stovetop. It can even be grilled to perfection if you prefer to cook over an open flame. Pork loin also pairs perfectly with dozens of side dishes, giving you plenty of options for the rest of the food you'll put on the table.
How to make Rachael Ray's holiday pork loin
Before you head to the supermarket, note that pork loin is a tender cut of meat that comes from the back of the pig, not to be confused with pork tenderloin. The two share many qualities, but are remarkably different cuts of meat. Pork tenderloin contains less fat than pork loin and is sold in smaller strips. Pork loin, which is lighter in color, is sometimes sold bone-in and comes in bigger cuts than the tenderloin. Both can be crafted into a perfect meal, but Rachael Ray's ideal holiday dinner hinges on the pork loin, which stands out for its versatility and ability to feed more people than a tenderloin.
While there are many ways to cook a pork loin, Ray's holiday pork loin has a secret that makes it absolutely delicious. According to a recipe shared on the Rachael Ray Show website, she uses grappa or brandy and red wine to prepare a drunken pork loin full of flavor. She stuffs the meat with garlic, browns it on the stove for a bit, then ties it before oven roasting it inside a Dutch oven. Once it's cooked, Ray slices the pork loin and plates it on a bed of sautéed apples and pears, along with carrots simmered in bone broth. This drunken pork roast with flavor-packed seasonal fruits and veggies is just one of the Rachael Ray-approved ways to prepare a pork loin. You could also flavor it with balsamic vinegar, encrust it with garlic and herbs, or smother it in a fall compote made from apples, cranberries, and raisins.
Sides to serve with your roasted pork loin
There are many delicious side dishes that you can serve alongside your drunken holiday pork roast. Take, for instance, spaghetti with pancetta and caramelized onions, another recipe that Rachael Ray has prepared on her cooking show. Perfect for a holiday spread, the beautiful dish is warm and welcoming, and is just as flavorful as it is filling. Plus, it's easy to make, leaving you plenty of time and energy to put toward other side dishes and drinks you want to add to the meal.
As apples and pears pair perfectly with pork, there are plenty of ways to include the fruit in your side dishes, too. Make sweet and savory upside-down cornbread with sliced apples and onions, or bake mini blue cheese and pear tarts for finger-food style sides. You could also prepare a green salad that features one or both of the fall fruits, plus earthy ingredients like walnuts or gorgonzola, to bring a burst of freshness to the table. The sharp, bright, and zesty flavors all complement pork well.
When it comes to dessert, look no further than the traditional apple pie to finish off a roasted pork loin meal. There are dozens of ways to make an apple pie; Rachael Ray showcases several different styles in her various recipes, ranging from a skillet apple pie to a maple bourbon apple pie. Round out the entire holiday dinner with a cocktail, like a sugar and spice pear martini, and you'll create a memorable — not to mention, deliciously decadent — feast.