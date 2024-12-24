Rachael Ray's Favorite Holiday Meal To Make Includes A Succulent Cut Of Pork

A classic holiday meal is supposed to be a bit extravagant. It's more than just a meal, it's an event that brings together family and friends from near and far. If you're hosting a holiday dinner this year, the centerpiece of the occasion is coming out of your oven — and it should be a showstopper. You could use a kitchen torch for a flavorful baked ham or prepare a basic roasted turkey, spending enough hours and money to make the perfect meal. You could invest in a juicy cut of lamb or choose a beef roast. Or you could choose a cut of meat that is a little easier on the wallet, much easier to cook, and looks just as beautiful on the table. For an easy and visually striking holiday dinner this year, follow in Rachael Ray's footsteps and make a pork loin.

The celebrity chef knows a thing or two about whipping up a holiday meal, and she suggests using pork loin for the main course. Besides being budget-friendly, pork loin requires just a few steps to prepare and can be attractively arranged on a platter. You can roast pork loin in the oven or make it in a Dutch oven (say, Rachael Ray's own cast iron cookware) on the stovetop. It can even be grilled to perfection if you prefer to cook over an open flame. Pork loin also pairs perfectly with dozens of side dishes, giving you plenty of options for the rest of the food you'll put on the table.