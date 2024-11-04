This Rachael Ray Casserole Puts A Playful Spin On Your Favorite Chinese Takeout Item

Nearly every ingredient is flexible when it comes to using what you already have. For example, you can use that special Costco king crab you bought or something easier and more affordable, like imitation crab meat. Swap the egg noodles for whatever short pasta you have.

Just make sure you have enough liquid in the sauce. Whether you use cream cheese or substitute Neufchâtel, you need enough liquid to create a rich, tangy sauce. If you don't have Shaoxing, a Chinese cooking wine, try dry sherry or cooking sake. It's ideal if you can add both light and dark soy sauce since they bring different flavors to the table, but you can use one or the other if that's what you have. And while chicken stock is best for its light flavor, veggie or beef works in a pinch. Once you bake it all together, you can top it with whatever you like. Ray suggests crispy wonton wrappers and scallions, but you can use crispy chow mein or rice noodles or fried egg roll wrappers with dried chives.

Ray isn't the only cook to see the versatility of crab rangoon's flavors. Crab rangoon nachos and mozzarella sticks are slowly finding their way onto bar food menus and recipe blogs. So if you're a fan of this Chinese American takeout classic, it might just be time to open your mind to all of the possibilities, including Rachael Ray's tasty casserole.