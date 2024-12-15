Rachael Ray's Clever Trick For Seasoning Burgers Correctly

Even if you know the proper timing on when to season beef for the best flavor, one of Gordon Ramsey's burger seasoning rules rings especially true; As he told Good Morning America, "You can't season the burger after it's cooked." But as celebrity chef Rachael Ray pointed out when sharing her favorite cooking tip with People magazine, you also shouldn't taste your seasoning on those raw patties prior to cooking.

So, what's a cook to do when faced with such a conundrum? Rachael Ray has the answer. Her genius hack is to make a mini burger first, before you cook the rest of the beef. And she means mini as in less than an inch in size — not a slider, not a quarter pounder. Place your mini patty in a heated skillet, cook it through, and give it a taste. If it needs more salt, pepper, or any other seasoning, you can now make those adjustments.