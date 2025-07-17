Rachael Ray's Garbage Bowl Tip To Speed Up Dinner Prep

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Getting dinner on the table quickly can be easy, but when the meal is done, you're left with the daunting task of kitchen cleanup. Fortunately, celebrity chef Rachael Ray has plenty of easy food prep hacks, for everything from measuring olive oil to portioning burgers. She came up with this easy trick more than a decade ago, and it proves to be the best way to contain the mess while cooking: Use a garbage bowl.

The concept of a garbage bowl is simple: As you cook, take any food scraps and toss them into the bowl. It saves you from going back and forth to the trash constantly, and it also encourages you to clean up as you cook. Ray even has visually appealing garbage bowls for sale on Amazon, though you can just use any kind of large bowl you have in your kitchen. If you don't have anything suitable for a garbage bowl, you can bring the garbage can over closer to your prep space, which offers a similar solution.