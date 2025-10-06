15 Ingredients You Should Be Adding To Your Bologna Salad

When it comes down to it, most of what we revere as culinary innovation is a form of irreverent traditionalism; using tried-and-true recipes as a jumping-off point for self-expression. From French fusion to modernist barbecue, these recipes are a reliable template for groundbreaking inventiveness. However exciting it may be, it can also irritate purists. So, as we are taking on the country comfort food of bologna in this story, it might not be something you want to share with your grannie.

Bologna takes its name from a city in northern Italy, and the modern-day American version is a direct descendant of the mortadella sausage produced there. Made from a finely ground paste of meat and spices, most bologna is a kind of pork sausage, but beef or a blend of the two is not uncommon. Bologna salad traces its roots to the Great Depression, when bologna was a cheaper option than ham, and turning it into a salad stretched the ingredients, making it appealing to the struggling families of the time. In the decades since, this simple and affordable sandwich spread has become something of a comfort food. The spread is made from ingredients like hard-boiled eggs, mayonnaise, pickle relish, mustard, and seasoning, which are chopped up, mixed together, and eaten with crackers or in a sandwich.

While there is certainly wisdom in the Southern maxim, "if it ain't broke, don't fix it," it's perhaps best left to the garage door, and ignored in the kitchen. In that spirit, most of these ideas came from trial and error, years of culinary experience in rural specialty food kitchens, and long smoky days in the barbecue pits. Try one, try them all, or use this as a jumping-off point for generating your own creative ways of angering your (real or theoretical) elders.