For A Better Bologna Sandwich, Break Out The Smoker

Bologna is a famously easy solution to making a quick meal at any time of day; It's a classic staple in paper bag lunches, and the answer to working class America's need for a portable and budget-friendly meal. But it's not known for being the highest quality meat on the market; In fact, without the pistachios and fat chunks, bologna can be considered a cheaper version of Italian mortadella. Whether it's served cold with yellow cheese and white bread, or fried up in a Southern-style bologna sandwich, this pre-cooked and mashed-together deli meat creates — at the very least — something edible. If you know how to treat bologna right, however, you can make something that's a little more elevated than your basic bologna and cheese (Not to mention very delicious).

Smoke your bologna to transform it into a flavor-infused centerpiece for your next bologna sandwich, a dressed-up mac and cheese, or even a charcuterie board. Bologna should smoke at 225 degrees Fahrenheit for two or three hours with apple or hickory wood chips, until the loaf has formed a brown crust around the edges; A tasty and good-looking improvement to a regular old slice of deli meat. Once it's done, slice it up like you normally would, using a knife or a countertop appliance, like the Valley Sportsman Electric Meat Slicer. Then, you can use your smoked bologna to build dozens of different meals, appetizers, and snacks.