Apron Sink Vs Farmhouse Sink: Which Is Right For Your Kitchen?

One of the most important kitchen elements is the sink. In fact, the overall layout of any good kitchen starts with an effective kitchen triangle, ensuring that the three main elements — stove, refrigerator, and sink — are all within easy reach. Thus, choosing a kitchen sink that fits your needs as well as the kitchen's aesthetic is crucial. Because of how important kitchen decor has become, a bewildering variety of sinks is now available. Farmhouse and apron kitchen sinks are particularly popular, especially among those looking for a blend of chic-rustic and functional aesthetics. Since both have a visible "apron" on the front, their designs can often overlap. However, it's worth understanding the differences between the two since their use cases can differ quite significantly, which is why we reached out to Brandy Rinehart, interior designer at Rinehart Design Group Inc., for her expertise on the topic.

"Apron-front refers to the exposed front panel of the sink," Rinehart says. Farmhouse sinks are traditional, usually larger versions of the apron sink, but they're still distinct. "Not all apron sinks are farmhouse style. Today's market includes modern apron sinks in stainless steel, concrete, or even quartz composites, which deviate from the rustic farmhouse aesthetic but retain the exposed front," she explains.

In her exclusive conversation with Chowhound, Rinehart, who has nearly three decades of experience in curating kitchen and bathroom spaces, shared what homeowners should consider when choosing between the two. "In larger kitchens, the visual weight of a farmhouse or apron sink can help ground the design and become a focal point," she says. "Modern layouts often favor sleek stainless apron sinks, while traditional or rustic homes may lean toward classic fireclay farmhouse designs," she adds.