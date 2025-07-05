9 Things You Absolutely Need To Know Before Choosing A Kitchen Sink

Whether it's for food preparation or cleaning up after a meal (or, better yet, cleaning up while you cook), the kitchen sink is a feature most of us use every day. But we don't always give it a lot of thought. That is, until it's time to buy a new one.

Whether you're renovating your kitchen or building one from the ground up, there are plenty of decisions to be made that might feel overwhelming. Not only must you consider the features of your sink, like size, number of basins, and type of faucet, but you must also weigh the pros and cons of the materials available. Taking the time to learn about and carefully choose each of these elements is important, since they contribute to the way you'll use your sink, how well it will hold up over time, and the overall look of your kitchen. To help you navigate these choices, we've talked to experts in fields ranging from plumbing to interior design. Here's what you absolutely need to know before choosing a kitchen sink.