9 Things You Absolutely Need To Know Before Choosing A Kitchen Sink
Whether it's for food preparation or cleaning up after a meal (or, better yet, cleaning up while you cook), the kitchen sink is a feature most of us use every day. But we don't always give it a lot of thought. That is, until it's time to buy a new one.
Whether you're renovating your kitchen or building one from the ground up, there are plenty of decisions to be made that might feel overwhelming. Not only must you consider the features of your sink, like size, number of basins, and type of faucet, but you must also weigh the pros and cons of the materials available. Taking the time to learn about and carefully choose each of these elements is important, since they contribute to the way you'll use your sink, how well it will hold up over time, and the overall look of your kitchen. To help you navigate these choices, we've talked to experts in fields ranging from plumbing to interior design. Here's what you absolutely need to know before choosing a kitchen sink.
1. The best sink size for your kitchen
Many of us dream of a big sink where we can soak pots and still have room to rinse produce (including vegetables we're going to peel). But, you have to ensure that big sink will fit in your kitchen. Alex Atkinson, a plumbing expert with Super Brothers, tells us, "I have seen people purchase beautiful double-bowl or farmhouse sinks, only to discover that their base cabinet is too small to accommodate [them]. A typical 33-inch sink will not smoothly fit into a 30-inch base cabinet without extreme modifications."
To avoid issues, Atkinson recommends measuring the cabinets where the sink will be installed. Tony Hoang, a home improvement and interior design expert, and owner of What A Room, agrees, and advises, "Pull the [cabinet] doors off, grab a flashlight, and map every hinge and pipe before shopping."
In terms of counter space, Pranav Taneja, project manager at John The Plumber Toronto says, "A good rule of thumb is that [your kitchen sink] should take up no more than 20 to 25% of your available counter space, especially in smaller kitchens." He recommends leaving "at least 18 to 24 inches of uninterrupted counter space on one side of the sink for prep or drying racks." Yoni Asulin, a remodeling contractor specializing in high-end kitchen design-build projects and owner of ASL Remodeling adds, "The key is avoiding a sink that takes over the entire work surface."
2. Your sink depth limitations
In addition to the width and length, you must also how deep your sink will be. The average kitchen sink depth ranges from 8 to 10 inches, but you can find models that go as deep as 12 inches, or as shallow as 6 inches. Both of these extremes generally tend to come with issues though.
A shallow sink is difficult to use, especially for essential sink functions like washing dishes. A deep kitchen sink will definitely let you wash or soak a lot more kitchenware, but, as Taneja warns, "Deep farmhouse sinks can take up too much under-sink plumbing space, leaving little room for disposal units or water filtration systems." Atkinson points out that deep sinks can even cause you bodily harm in the long term, telling us, "I also advise against ultra-deep sinks over 11 inches when paired with high countertops. They can be ergonomically cruel and painful even for a short dishwashing session."
With all of this in mind, unless you have a specific and necessary reason to veer from the norm, it's best to keep within the common sink depth parameters. And, of course, it's important to measure the area below your sink to ensure it will fit without impacting plumbing or other features.
3. The sink mount that works best for you and your countertop
"Sink mount" refers to how your sink fits into your countertop. Common styles include top mount (also called drop-in or overmount), where the rim of the sink sits on the countertop; and undermount or recessed, where the sink is installed below the level of the countertop, with or without the rim showing. You can also opt for a farmhouse or apron front, where the front rim of the sink reaches the level of the cabinets below it; or a dual mount sink, which has a slightly exposed edge that can either sit on top of the counter like an overmount or below it like an undermount.
The general consensus of the experts we spoke to is that top mount sinks are easier to install and thus the better choice for someone who's DIY-ing their kitchen. But they also see downsides to them. Asulin explains, "Grime builds up around the edge and it's tough to keep the seal clean." Wellness-focused homebuilder and CEO of Sunworth Homes Ryan Hinricher adds that "top mounts generally create more water mess on the counter."
Our experts find undermount sinks easier to keep clean, but there's a caveat: They have to be professionally installed and sealed. Taneja tells us this kind of mount is best when it comes to "hygiene and space," since there's "no lip to trap food debris." If you prefer farmhouse sinks, Asulin warns that their "exposed front can be marked by splash marks."
4. Which sink material to choose
If you're browsing for kitchen sinks, you'll quickly discover the wide range of materials they come in. The most common among these are stainless steel, granite composite, fireclay, acrylic, and even plastic. For our experts, stainless steel is the best option in most cases. Ryan Majewski, senior operations officer at CWF Restoration, praises stainless steel's "toughness [...] and resistance to heat and stains." It's also among the most affordable kitchen sink options. That said, stainless steel can show water spots and scratches. Atkinson shares, "I recommend drying the sink every time after use in order to prevent water spots and mineral deposits — especially if there is hard water. A bottom grid can also be helpful in preventing dents or scratches caused by heavy pots or pans."
Another material our experts like is fireclay. Majewski appreciates the material's resistance to staining and warping. But nothing's perfect. Taneja notes, "Fireclay looks beautiful and resists stains, but is heavy and prone to chipping if not handled carefully."
While they may not all be in agreement as to a favorite material, there are two that our experts absolutely advise against using for a kitchen sink: acrylic and plastic. While both are affordable, they scratch and stain easily. If you're still having trouble choosing a kitchen sink material, consider this advice from Taneja: "I always recommend choosing based on how rough you are with your kitchen, not just aesthetics."
5. The faucet that works for you
Selecting the right faucet is crucial, as it will make using your sink much easier. Even if you aren't planning to buy a new sink, changing your faucet is an easy way to upgrade your kitchen. There are several common types to choose from, including a double, single-handle, touch model, or hybrid. You can opt for a gooseneck spout or a lower-lying model. And then there's the choice of a pull-down, swivel, or stationary spout.
For our experts, functionality is key. Majewski says, "Pull-down faucets with a high arc and swivel spout offer maximum reach and clearance for filling tall pots." He adds, "Single-handle faucets simplify temperature control under pressure."
For deep sinks, Atkinson recommends a pull-down faucet to reduce splash. In fact, a single handle, pull-down faucet is the model most of our experts favor. Hinricher explains that its "very clean look [and] great utility" have made it "the standard of today's kitchens." Touchless faucets are also popular among our experts. Asulin considers them "a great option if you're cooking often and want to keep things cleaner."
It's important to ensure your faucet will fit your space, and to understand how it will interact with your sink basin. Atkinson warns against "off-center faucets, where the water stream doesn't hit the middle of the basin. It causes splash issues and makes dishwashing more awkward." He also reminds homeowners to consider factors like water pressure, advising, "ensure that the faucet has a high flow rate, preferably 1.5 to 2.2 gallons per minute."
6. How many basins you really need
Another option to consider for your kitchen sink is the number of basins (also called bowls) you'd like. Common options include a single or double bowl, though three-bowl models exist, as well. As with many kitchen sink choices, the key is to think about how you use your sink — and your kitchen. Asulin cautions, "If you cook a lot or wash big pots and cutting boards, a small or double-bowl (split) sink becomes a hassle fast. You need a deep, wide basin that fits your routine — something you don't regret every time you do dishes." However, as Taneja advises, "If your kitchen is compact or you rely on a dishwasher, a double bowl may work better."
Some of our experts also point out that you should take other kitchen appliances into account. For instance, Hoang says, "Choose a single bowl if your cooktop is six steps away; the wide cavity swallows oven trays without a wrestling match."
7. The right drain hole placement
When planning your sink, it turns out that where you put your drain hole is pretty important. We tend to picture sinks with a drain in the center, but many of our experts consider a rear-offset one to be a better option. Taneja explains, "Center drains are common but make plumbing access harder and take up more room directly below." Hoang also advises against center drain holes, especially if your sink has a garbage disposal. He tells us, "Forks jam the impeller, and the plumber cashes in." To avoid this, he says, "I constantly shove the drain to a rear corner."
But a rear-offset drain doesn't come without its potential disadvantages. Atkinson says this type will "play beautifully for storing items under the sink, but [it] can call for specialty drain fittings or longer tailpieces." He advises calling on a plumber to set up this kind of drain configuration. Regardless of the type of drain hole you choose, it's always important to have a professional check the drain pipes for leaks every year.
8. The best location for your kitchen sink
If you're building your kitchen or installing new countertops and cabinets, most sources advise situating your sink in a place where you'll have a view. Typically, this would be in front of a window, but you might prefer to have your sink on your counter or well-decorated kitchen island, facing your living area so you can chat with guests or family members.
In addition to the view, our experts mentioned a few other things to consider when it comes to kitchen sink placement. Taneja said one his biggest pet peeves is "sinks installed too close to the wall or without enough elbow room. It makes daily tasks uncomfortable and often results in water damage from splashing or poor faucet reach." Atkinson brings up another practical concern, advising, "Don't overlook the importance of good lighting over the sink area. You'd be surprised how much difference proper task lighting makes when you're scrubbing pans or prepping vegetables."
9. The true importance of aesthetics
While you know it's important for a kitchen sink to work with your lifestyle, habits, and needs, our experts agree that aesthetics also count for something. Hoang says that in the kitchen, "The sink is the workhorse and the visual anchor [...] Function first, but looks signal hygiene and pride."
Atkinson agrees, saying, "Aesthetics are more important than people know. The sink is also one of the most used spaces in the kitchen, and often it ends up in a very exposed, central location beneath a window or on an island." He clarifies that while features like high quality sink material will make your kitchen look good, you shouldn't sacrifice functionality. He notes, "A pretty sink that scratches easily, drains slowly, or chips under light use will be an eyesore after a short while."
Hinricher ensures us that a beautiful sink doesn't mean you have to break the bank. He explained, "I think with all of the available options and materials that there are abundant options to find a visually pleasing sink at nearly any price point."