10 Vintage Cooking Tips To Try

Every chef and home cook has an arsenal of secret tips and tricks they use to guarantee that the food they prepare turns out tasty and beautiful. Some of these are learned from experience, while others are adopted from formal or informal education or by watching our favorite chefs, like Alton Brown or the iconic Julia Child, whip up dishes on television.

That said, there are some vintage cooking tips that many of us have perhaps seen or heard of that sound like old wives tales or that have been passed down from one generation to the next. These can sometimes sound ridiculous or far-fetched, but believe it or not, many of them might just be worth a try.

Some of these tips fly in the face of modern-day health code, while others simply defy science. However, there are many that absolutely deserve a second chance and may just revolutionize the way you cook. Here is a rundown of the best of these tips and why they are worthwhile to try.