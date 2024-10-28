How To Safely Remove Mold From Hard And Soft Cheeses
Most of us know that mold is bad, and anything in the kitchen that has it should be tossed for safety reasons. However, a bit of mold on cheese is okay, and the moldy part can be cut away to it. While this is partially true, there are some caveats as well as types of cheese that this doesn't apply to. And, while it's not usually a huge deal if you accidentally eat a bit of mold, it's always better to be safe than sorry. Additionally, mold is intentionally used to create certain cheeses like blue cheese, gorgonzola, and brie. However, that doesn't mean these cheeses last indefinitely. It's important to recognize when they've gone bad. For example, signs of bad blue cheese include changes in texture and color.
Any moldy soft cheese needs to be immediately discarded, as the mold can spread beneath the surface. Soft cheeses are more likely to have mold contaminating larger areas than what's immediately apparent. In contrast, hard and semi-hard cheeses are denser, so mold has a harder time penetrating. For hard cheeses, you can safely cut away the moldy section, making sure to remove at least 1 inch around and below the affected area.
Tips to reduce moldy cheese
If your cheese is molding quickly or not lasting until the best-by date, improper storage is likely the culprit. To keep it fresh longer, avoid using the plastic wrap the cheese comes in from the store. Instead, wrap your cheese in wax paper, parchment paper, or specialty cheese paper, which allow just enough air circulation while still protecting the cheese. Also, store it in a humidity-controlled drawer to maintain the ideal environment, and if the cheese starts to sweat, replace the wrapping right away to prevent moisture buildup. Soft cheeses, however, should be kept in airtight containers to prevent drying out.
When properly stored, hard cheese can last up to six weeks, while semi-hard varieties should be used within four weeks, and soft cheeses are good for about two weeks once opened. You can also freeze cheese to extend its shelf life, but be aware that not all cheeses freeze well. Freezing can affect texture, so avoid freezing soft cheeses or hard varieties like Parmesan or Romano. Provolone, mozzarella, Gouda, Swiss, and cheddar can all be frozen without significantly affecting their quality. Finally, remember that cheese shouldn't sit out at room temperature for longer than two hours. Proper storage and handling will help you get the most out of your delicious cheeses.