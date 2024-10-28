How To Safely Remove Mold From Hard And Soft Cheeses

Most of us know that mold is bad, and anything in the kitchen that has it should be tossed for safety reasons. However, a bit of mold on cheese is okay, and the moldy part can be cut away to it. While this is partially true, there are some caveats as well as types of cheese that this doesn't apply to. And, while it's not usually a huge deal if you accidentally eat a bit of mold, it's always better to be safe than sorry. Additionally, mold is intentionally used to create certain cheeses like blue cheese, gorgonzola, and brie. However, that doesn't mean these cheeses last indefinitely. It's important to recognize when they've gone bad. For example, signs of bad blue cheese include changes in texture and color.

Any moldy soft cheese needs to be immediately discarded, as the mold can spread beneath the surface. Soft cheeses are more likely to have mold contaminating larger areas than what's immediately apparent. In contrast, hard and semi-hard cheeses are denser, so mold has a harder time penetrating. For hard cheeses, you can safely cut away the moldy section, making sure to remove at least 1 inch around and below the affected area.