Why Hot Oil Spits And Splatters When You Add Food

It never fails: The oil in your skillet is nice and hot — shimmering, slightly smoking. You add your steak (or chicken, or veggies, or whatever you're making), and you're suddenly pelted with splatters of hot oil. You soldier through it, flinching as your forearms get hit with little spurts of heat. Your oven's backsplash is a greasy mess, and don't even mention the stovetop. Why does this happen? It almost feels like the oil is taking offense at being asked to cook something.

Like so many culinary whys, it's all down to science. In this case, the attack of the angry oil is caused by the water undergoing a rapid physical change. Foods contain some degree of moisture, even if you've dried them thoroughly. When the water in or on that food makes contact with the hot oil, its density causes it to sink. It then begins to heat up at an incredible rate, zooming past its boiling point and rapidly turning to steam. This steam expands violently, creating tiny pockets of pressure that erupt through the surface of the oil, causing it to pop, spit, splatter, and send many a cook scurrying backward when they should be tending to their skillet.

Splattering oil can be uncomfortable at best and dangerous at worst. To avoid potential fires, never pour water into hot oil. As for protecting yourself from those spurts that arise from the moisture in food, there are a few kitchen and food hacks you can implement.

