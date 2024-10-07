Save Leftover Potato Water To Make The Best Gravy Of Your Life

The utility of potato water extends beyond gravy because, well, of course it does! Potatoes are well known for their versatility, and can be shaped into numerous recipes, from potato bread to pierogis to gnocchi. So why wouldn't water imbued with the essence of potato hold the same dynamic functionality? In addition to gravy, potato water can be used in pasta sauces. Potato water can also be used in bread recipes, and can also be reincorporated into your mashed potatoes in order to make them extra creamy.

You can think of potato water as a gluten-free alternative to that culinary "liquid gold," also known as pasta water. Because potatoes lack gluten, you get all of the starchy goodness of pasta water, without any of the potentially cumbersome gluten. This also holds for gravy, as you can assemble a gluten-free gravy without a roux, using potato water as a base.

Additionally, you can use your potato water as the base of a potato broth. By adding extra ingredients, such as salt, bouillon, or even some leftover potato skins, you can make a wonderful and simple broth perfect for use as the base for soup, or to enjoy on its own. Of course, these are just some of the cooking possibilities for your leftover potato water. Feel free to play with the thrifty ingredient in new and time-tested recipes of your own.