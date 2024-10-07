Save Leftover Potato Water To Make The Best Gravy Of Your Life
So you're boiling potatoes for a mash. Your first instinct might be to toss that pot of water after removing your spuds from the boil. But you might want to hold off on disposing of it, as potato water is actually liquid (Yukon) gold. Yes, like pasta water, potato water is full of infinitely helpful binding properties, thanks to its high starch content. This makes it a great addition to gravies, thickening up the mixtures without the need for cornstarch or flour. However, potato water can also be used in conjunction with these thickening agents, in order to produce an extra creamy gravy.
If you want to double up on your ingredient duties, you can always boil your potatoes in broth for an incredibly tasty mashed potato batch and then use the starchy broth for your gravy. This will produce a downright decadent final product (and extra flavorful potatoes for mashing). Of course, this is just the beginning of potato water's possibilities. There are a number of recipes that can benefit from the addition of this thrifty leftover-turned-ingredient.
A starchy delight
The utility of potato water extends beyond gravy because, well, of course it does! Potatoes are well known for their versatility, and can be shaped into numerous recipes, from potato bread to pierogis to gnocchi. So why wouldn't water imbued with the essence of potato hold the same dynamic functionality? In addition to gravy, potato water can be used in pasta sauces. Potato water can also be used in bread recipes, and can also be reincorporated into your mashed potatoes in order to make them extra creamy.
You can think of potato water as a gluten-free alternative to that culinary "liquid gold," also known as pasta water. Because potatoes lack gluten, you get all of the starchy goodness of pasta water, without any of the potentially cumbersome gluten. This also holds for gravy, as you can assemble a gluten-free gravy without a roux, using potato water as a base.
Additionally, you can use your potato water as the base of a potato broth. By adding extra ingredients, such as salt, bouillon, or even some leftover potato skins, you can make a wonderful and simple broth perfect for use as the base for soup, or to enjoy on its own. Of course, these are just some of the cooking possibilities for your leftover potato water. Feel free to play with the thrifty ingredient in new and time-tested recipes of your own.
When to toss and how to store potato water
Now, potato water may come in clutch in the kitchen, but it doesn't exactly have an infinite shelf life. You will want to store your water in the fridge if you're not planning on immediate use. The water will last for one day in the fridge before it begins to sweeten, and risks spoiling. To store your potato water for extended periods, make sure to freeze the water. Pro tip: you can freeze your potato starched water in an ice tray for a great source of single-use starch water.
If you want a more concentrated starch source, you can always boil out some of the liquid's water content. Alternatively, you can let the water sit until the starch is more concentrated at the bottom of your pan, and pour off the top bit of water (which is less concentrated), so that your liquid is extra potent. Then again, you can further simplify the process by using less water to boil your potatoes, thus concentrating the starch content. However you boil it, potato water is an invaluable resource in the kitchen. So get boiling.