Is Baking Soda The One-Ingredient Solution To Tenderizing Steaks?

Some cuts of steak are so tender that they practically melt in your mouth, while others are tough enough that chewing them turns into a jaw workout. To even the playing field so every cut of beef gets a chance to shine, cooks have developed different methods of tenderizing meat. One of the quickest and easiest solutions by far is to use baking soda. Not only does it work in minutes, but as a common ingredient in most home kitchens, it's also readily available.

To tenderize steak with fresh baking soda, you can use either a wet or dry technique. For the wet method, begin by mixing baking soda with water. For every 12 ounces of meat, you'll need a teaspoon of baking soda and ½ cup of water. Once combined, pour this solution onto your steak in a glass bowl and mix to coat all the meat with the solution, then leave it to soak for 15 to 30 minutes. With the dry technique, simply sprinkle the baking soda on the surface of the steak and rub it in. Place in an airtight container and pop it in the fridge to rest for at least three hours or overnight.

Whichever method you use, you'll want to rinse your steak thoroughly before patting it dry, seasoning it, and cooking it as usual. While the results will be magical, this simple yet seriously useful hack for tenderer steak isn't an illusion — and the chemistry behind how it works is fascinating.

