The Specific Type Of Fish Gordon Ramsay Serves At His Fish & Chips Restaurant
Fish and chips is a certified street food classic. It has a long history and is still instantly recognized as one of Britain's most preeminent foods. It only makes sense that British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has made sure to give fish and chips all the love it deserves when it comes to serving it at his fast casual restaurant, the bluntly-titled Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips. But to make top notch fish and chips, you need to choose the right fish — so what kind does Chef Ramsay use for his restaurant?
Sometimes you may wonder what that mystery fish is in your fish and chips, but this isn't the case with Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips, where, according to the restaurant's website, it uses "sustainable true cod." Cod is notable for being a flaky and mild-tasting fish, making it a delicate option once it's fried in a coating of batter. It's also a very common fish for use in fish and chips, so you can't give Ramsay any creativity points there — after all, why fix what isn't broken? That said, using custard powder as part of the batter is a genius move, and should result in a perfectly British dish that pairs well with a helping of British ale.
Not just any fish will do
Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips seems to have stuck to a traditional path in choosing cod for its fish of choice in its signature dish, and you can't blame them for going with a tried-and-true option. That said, if you want to make some fish and chips on your own, you don't need to feel beholden to the mighty cod. Ultimately, a flaky fish is the straight-and-true course for fish and chips, with the likes of haddock, pollock, and perch all being solid options.
You basically just want to avoid a fish that won't fry well or complement your batter. This means avoiding certain fish that are "meaty," such as swordfish. You don't want to work too hard to enjoy fish and chips — when it comes down to it, you just want to sit down with your fish, a hearty serving of chips, and a few requisite dashes of malt vinegar without worrying much.