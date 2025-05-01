The Specific Type Of Fish Gordon Ramsay Serves At His Fish & Chips Restaurant

Fish and chips is a certified street food classic. It has a long history and is still instantly recognized as one of Britain's most preeminent foods. It only makes sense that British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has made sure to give fish and chips all the love it deserves when it comes to serving it at his fast casual restaurant, the bluntly-titled Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips. But to make top notch fish and chips, you need to choose the right fish — so what kind does Chef Ramsay use for his restaurant?

Sometimes you may wonder what that mystery fish is in your fish and chips, but this isn't the case with Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips, where, according to the restaurant's website, it uses "sustainable true cod." Cod is notable for being a flaky and mild-tasting fish, making it a delicate option once it's fried in a coating of batter. It's also a very common fish for use in fish and chips, so you can't give Ramsay any creativity points there — after all, why fix what isn't broken? That said, using custard powder as part of the batter is a genius move, and should result in a perfectly British dish that pairs well with a helping of British ale.