Where Does Culver's Source Its Cod From?

Cod is one of the most common types of fish used for fried fish meals (save McDonald's, which opts for another type of fish for its iconic Filet-O-Fish). Thanks to its mild taste and flaky texture, it lends itself well to a plate, sandwich, wrap, or salad. While most restaurants are open about the type of fish they use, not everyone is honest about the source. That's just another thing that sets Culver's, and chains such as Wendy's and McDonald's, apart. It's important to know where your fish comes from, especially whether it's been wild-caught or farm-raised. Here's why.

Just like the name suggests, wild-caught fish are caught in open waters. These fish are usually healthier since they abide by a diet that suits them best. This also makes wild-caught fish a more environmentally conscious choice. Still, because they're harder to catch, they're often more expensive. Farmed fish, on the other hand, are grown in controlled environments. Fisheries set the diet for these fish so they are uniform in flavor and texture. Still, these fish have a higher chance of being exposed to chemicals used in farm fishing and might not provide the same nutrients as wild-caught. While this is generally the case with these types of fish, it all depends on the company it is sourced from. To know more about what you're going to eat, make sure you do your research before you order the fish fry (or just stick to Culver's).