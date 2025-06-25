Where Does Culver's Source Its Cod From?
The Wisconsin-born fast food chain Culver's hosts a slew of entrées that are equally crispy and delicious, from its iconic ButterBurger to tender chicken fingers. One of the standout offerings here is the hand-battered cod. Served alongside crispy crinkle-cut fries and a tangy tartar sauce, some fans claim this is the best fried fish sold at any fast food chain. All that praise makes us wonder: What exactly makes the cod so special?
Usually, the best flavors come from the right source, and Culver's sources its wild-caught, North Atlantic cod from a body of water just off the coast of Norway and north of the Arctic Circle. The waters of the Barnets Sea are famously full of nutrients, cold, and clean. The fish sourced from this environment tastes rightfully fresh and mild. The cod has more going for it than flavor; to make sure this area remains a reliable source of fresh fish, the fisheries here abide by sustainable fishing practices. Before the fish is shipped to a Culver's location, it is hand-cut into fillets. Never pre-breaded, it is hand-battered to order and Culver's fries it in a special type of oil. Whether you prefer your cod served solo or stacked high on a sandwich, you can rest assured you're indulging in some of the freshest fast-food fillets around.
Why the wild-caught label matters
Cod is one of the most common types of fish used for fried fish meals (save McDonald's, which opts for another type of fish for its iconic Filet-O-Fish). Thanks to its mild taste and flaky texture, it lends itself well to a plate, sandwich, wrap, or salad. While most restaurants are open about the type of fish they use, not everyone is honest about the source. That's just another thing that sets Culver's, and chains such as Wendy's and McDonald's, apart. It's important to know where your fish comes from, especially whether it's been wild-caught or farm-raised. Here's why.
Just like the name suggests, wild-caught fish are caught in open waters. These fish are usually healthier since they abide by a diet that suits them best. This also makes wild-caught fish a more environmentally conscious choice. Still, because they're harder to catch, they're often more expensive. Farmed fish, on the other hand, are grown in controlled environments. Fisheries set the diet for these fish so they are uniform in flavor and texture. Still, these fish have a higher chance of being exposed to chemicals used in farm fishing and might not provide the same nutrients as wild-caught. While this is generally the case with these types of fish, it all depends on the company it is sourced from. To know more about what you're going to eat, make sure you do your research before you order the fish fry (or just stick to Culver's).