Grab These Two Sauces When Eating Texas Roadhouse's Fried Catfish For A Flavor Boost
Texas Roadhouse is a southern-inspired chain restaurant specializing in everything from steaks to fried chicken and seafood. And while its affordable steaks are popular, if you aren't exploring other menu items, then you're sleeping on another all-time dish: the fried catfish. And don't forget to pair it with hot sauce and tartar sauce.
Catfish is one of the best fish for frying. Texas Roadhouse uses farm-raised catfish from the United States, which it then fries in cornmeal to get it extra crispy. It comes with two sides just like the other menu options, but worry less about the sides and more about the sauces. Tartar is a common pairing for any kind of fried fish, but if you like an extra kick, dunking it in a little hot sauce — right alongside the tartar — is the best way to go. The catfish entrée comes with creole mustard sauce, which is also worth trying. It's available in either a three- or four-piece, so if you get the bigger portion, don't be afraid to ask for a little extra sauce.
Customers love the catfish, too
Surprisingly, some people think so highly of this catfish that it even made the recommendation list among Reddit users for where to find the best version of the dish. "Texas Roadhouse has an amazing catfish plate," one user wrote in the r/AustinFood subreddit. "Ask for regular tartar sauce, hot sauce, etc." Someone else echoed the sentiment, specifically noting the frying method and how "crispy" the fish is. For a true Southern-style meal, don't forget about the sides. Pair the catfish with the macaroni and cheese (you can also add a little hot sauce on top of that), and if you want to use every last bit of that Creole mustard sauce, try dunking french fries in it. For something green, don't sleep on Texas Roadhouse's fan-favorite green beans.
Texas Roadhouse has continued to offer good-quality food at reasonable prices, which is part of how it's become the biggest casual dining chain in the United States in recent years. In early 2025, Texas Roadhouse's sales growth pushed Olive Garden out of the top spot for America's favorite casual restaurant, thanks in part to serving reliable, affordable food — including its fish.