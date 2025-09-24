Grab These Two Sauces When Eating Texas Roadhouse's Fried Catfish For A Flavor Boost

Texas Roadhouse is a southern-inspired chain restaurant specializing in everything from steaks to fried chicken and seafood. And while its affordable steaks are popular, if you aren't exploring other menu items, then you're sleeping on another all-time dish: the fried catfish. And don't forget to pair it with hot sauce and tartar sauce.

Catfish is one of the best fish for frying. Texas Roadhouse uses farm-raised catfish from the United States, which it then fries in cornmeal to get it extra crispy. It comes with two sides just like the other menu options, but worry less about the sides and more about the sauces. Tartar is a common pairing for any kind of fried fish, but if you like an extra kick, dunking it in a little hot sauce — right alongside the tartar — is the best way to go. The catfish entrée comes with creole mustard sauce, which is also worth trying. It's available in either a three- or four-piece, so if you get the bigger portion, don't be afraid to ask for a little extra sauce.