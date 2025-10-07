If Your Parents Fed You These 10 Snacks, You Probably Grew Up In The '70s

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The 1970s were a great time for snack foods. Supermarkets were rolling out more packaged options than ever, and TV commercials made sure kids knew exactly what to beg for at the grocery store. Lunchboxes were stuffed with convenience foods wrapped in brightly colored packaging and novelty foods with interesting textures and flavors were all the rage. Kids had tons of options for snacking, including classic '70s candies that went big on sugar, fun spreads, and crispy chips in an array of bold new flavors.

Kids weren't the only ones getting in on the fun, either — adults also had their share of favorite snacks, many of which doubled as popular 1970s appetizers that were easy to munch on at cocktail parties. Parents loved the convenience aspect, too. With more households shifting toward two working parents, there wasn't always time to cook something from scratch every time the kids got hungry. Being able to just pull a box or bag out of the cupboard and have something ready to go was a major win.

There are some snacks that only '70s kids will remember. If you've ever opened your lunchbox to find Space Food Sticks or a Koogle sandwich, then you know exactly what that was like. A handful of these treats were short-lived and disappeared within the decade, while others managed to hang on into the '80s or even the '90s before fading away. If you're in the mood for a little food nostalgia, here are some of the most memorable snack foods from the 1970s, some of which totally deserve a comeback.