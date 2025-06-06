This Vintage Candy Bar From The '70s Had A Unique Design We Haven't Seen Since
We like to think of modern grocery store offerings as the cutting edge of innovation compared to vintage products from days gone by, and in many ways that's true. But looking back through the history books of once-popular, now-retired products reveals some inventive — if not wacky — products the likes of which we've basically never seen since. For example, the totally unique Marathon bar of the 1970s, which still stands pretty much on its own in terms of creativity, and definitely falls on the list of classic candies we wish would come back.
The Marathon bar, released by the Mars Candy Company in the early '70s, featured a totally out of the box, ladder-esque design. The discontinued treat wove together strands of chewy chocolate-covered caramel into an 8-inch braid. Due to lukewarm sales numbers, the candy makers retired the quirky bar in 1981 and focused their sights on bigger-name products like M&Ms, 3 Musketeers, and Snickers (the global best-selling candy bar with an interesting story to its name). While these chart-topping candy bars are all well and good, the fact remains: The vast majority of modern chocolate bars have a standard, ho-hum shape. And in a homogenized, cookie-cutter world, we miss the Marathon bar simply for daring to do things differently.
There is one alternative to the Marathon bar, if you can find it
Scan a mainstream grocery store — any store — and you're extremely unlikely to spot anything with the braided Marathon shape these days. But, while gone, it sure is not forgotten. A quick peruse of candy forums and comment sections reveals plenty of fans who fondly reminisce and mourn the loss of Marathon bars to this day.
While many of us can only imagine a chocolate bar so uniquely shaped, one similar treat, the Curly Wurly Bar, did emerge in an effort to fill the void left by Marathon. Made by Cadbury (also makers of the very best dark chocolate bar), the competing brand's play on the vintage relic also features a twisty, ropey, braided shape made from chocolate and caramel.
The major issue is that the Curly Wurly Bar is a U.K. product, so you aren't likely to see the bars on any run-of-the-mill American grocery store or gas station candy shelf. This means that chocolate lovers eager to get their hands on this unique treat will need to find a niche shop or order online. Fortunately, in this modern age, you can find Curly Wurly Bars on Amazon for just over a dollar each (at the time of writing).
Depending who you ask, the Curly Wurly may or may not quite live up to the beloved taste and texture of the OG, which some remember as chewier, larger, and altogether more delicious. That said, most diehard candy lovers seem to conclude that it's a pretty respectable next-best option when the nostalgic cravings strike.