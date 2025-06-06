This Vintage Candy Bar From The '70s Had A Unique Design We Haven't Seen Since

Scan a mainstream grocery store — any store — and you're extremely unlikely to spot anything with the braided Marathon shape these days. But, while gone, it sure is not forgotten. A quick peruse of candy forums and comment sections reveals plenty of fans who fondly reminisce and mourn the loss of Marathon bars to this day.

While many of us can only imagine a chocolate bar so uniquely shaped, one similar treat, the Curly Wurly Bar, did emerge in an effort to fill the void left by Marathon. Made by Cadbury (also makers of the very best dark chocolate bar), the competing brand's play on the vintage relic also features a twisty, ropey, braided shape made from chocolate and caramel.

The major issue is that the Curly Wurly Bar is a U.K. product, so you aren't likely to see the bars on any run-of-the-mill American grocery store or gas station candy shelf. This means that chocolate lovers eager to get their hands on this unique treat will need to find a niche shop or order online. Fortunately, in this modern age, you can find Curly Wurly Bars on Amazon for just over a dollar each (at the time of writing).

Depending who you ask, the Curly Wurly may or may not quite live up to the beloved taste and texture of the OG, which some remember as chewier, larger, and altogether more delicious. That said, most diehard candy lovers seem to conclude that it's a pretty respectable next-best option when the nostalgic cravings strike.