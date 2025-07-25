11 Of The Best Lemon Candies Ever Created

When compared to the sheer variety of chocolate-based sweet or other fruity hard candies circulating among stores and homes, lemon-flavored candies are somewhat of an underdog. Their acidity and natural flavors accrue them a reputation for tasting somewhat medicinal, especially with lemon drops which have been frequently used as antacids or lozenges since their inception in England over two centuries ago. While their history certainly began with a medicinal purpose in mind, over these two centuries candymakers have begun incorporating lemons into their sweets with other delicious, complimentary flavors, elevating these lemon-flavored candies from boring lozenges to indulgent experiences worth sharing.

However, there are some particular candies that rise above the others because of their quality, consistency, and overall taste. While everyone's entitled to their favorites, there are good reasons why some lemon candies are considered the best ever created. Gone are the dated, medicinal tastes most associated with hard lemon candies; today we have a wealth of lemon-flavored candies that are sure to delight even the most varied palettes. Chocolates, gummies, and hard candies dusted in sugar can all be given a vibrant, lemon-y twist that makes it more than just a dollar-store experience. We've crunched the numbers and compiled this list of the best lemon candies ever created.