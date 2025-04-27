12 Classic Candies From The '70s We Wish We Could Have Back

The Marathon bar, introduced in 1973, was one of the more unique candy bars because of its shape: an 8-inch braid of chocolate-covered caramel. The wrapper even had ruler markings drawn on one edge (Did anyone actually try to use that wrapper-ruler after finishing the candy?), and the name was meant to describe how long it would take to finish the bar. It did take a while because that caramel was thick and chewy, and people joked about having to be careful of dental work when eating the candy. However, the bar didn't sell that well, and by 1981, Mars pulled the candy from stores.

This is the point where most websites and people online would point out that Cadbury released a similar bar three years earlier called Curly Wurly, which is still available in the U.K. The two bars are almost identical, but according to Marathon fans who've tried Curly Wurly, the caramel in a Marathon bar was thicker (and there was more of it). You'll occasionally see comments that someone recently saw Marathon bars in this or that restaurant or candy store, but there's never any follow-up confirming the sighting.

One thing to note is that a Marathon bar was recently sold in stores. The British version of what the U.S. calls Snickers used to be called Marathon, but it was renamed Snickers in 1990 to make the brands consistent between countries. In 2024, Mars announced a limited-edition rebranding back to Marathon.