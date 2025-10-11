Burger King Retired These 9 Menu Items And We Still Miss Them

For some, Burger King is merely McDonald's flame-broiled younger brother. To many more, though, BK is a one-of-a-kind treasure that offers everything the Golden Arches have been lacking over the past couple of decades. This is in especially a sense of experimentation — maybe being a global juggernaut is slightly less important than delivering consistent quality; it could even be worth taking a big gamble or two.

Of course, when you're willing to experiment with your menu to the point that Burger King does — constantly attempting new breakfasts, new burgers, new chicken options and new sweets — you're bound to come up with some ideas that don't quite stick in the way you'd hoped. Burger King's graveyard of retired items is a veritable fast food museum, covering the cultural shifts of the 20th and 21st centuries like so many murals of civilization at a Natural History Museum. These nine particular items are ones that we hold a special place for in our hearts: consider them the featured exhibits of this museum.