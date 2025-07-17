The One Burger You Should Just Avoid Ordering At Burger King
Despite what you might think, no two fast food burgers are the same. Wendy's and McDonald's burgers are very different, and we all know that Five Guys stands alone with its topping options. But the best of the best should be from none other than self-proclaimed burger royalty, Burger King. While Burger King burgers are top-notch, there are definitely some that don't measure up. We ranked every one of Burger King's burger options, and it's safe to say that they don't all deserve a crown.
The burger we ranked worst was the Triple Whopper. Sounds indulgent and excitingly monstrous, right? In theory, it could work, but the execution really lacks. This behemoth clocks in at over 1,100 calories and 70 grams of fat, and yet it still manages to feel underwhelming. The main issue with this burger (and one that feels predictable and easily avoidable) is dryness. Stacked with three plain beef patties, there's no cheese by default, and barely any sauce. It's a dense, meaty wall of disappointment — more struggle to make a dent in than satisfaction. The meat-to-condiment ratio is so off that each bite feels like a challenge.
If you're ravenous and think more is more, consider this: the Double Whopper didn't make the top five either, but it was significantly more enjoyable than its triple-stacked sibling. So, bigger might not always be better, especially when the flavor gets lost somewhere between bun and beef.
Burger King's Triple Whopper woes
The Triple Whopper is quantity over quality in the most unappetizing way. Without cheese or sauce layered between patties, the burger lacks any real flavor layering or moisture. If you're a BK newbie, you might order a Whopper (the restaurant's signature item) and be shocked to find that there's no cheese on it. The Whoppers do not automatically come with cheese, but you can definitely ask for it to be added. In fact, there are a staggering number of ways to customize a Whopper at Burger King. Adding a slice or two (or three) of cheese to the Triple Whopper could certainly help balance out all that beef.
In addition to, or instead of, adding cheese, there are some other modifications that could save this burger. It comes with tomato, lettuce, onion, pickles, and mayo. Taking the sandwich apart and layering the ingredients between the patties could help make each bite feel less like a dry mouthful of beef. Or, to add moisture, you could add some extra mayo (they usually only put mayo on the top bun) or other popular sauces like BBQ, honey mustard, or ketchup. Break up that beef hunk and add even more textures by tossing on some onion rings or bacon.
At BK, the motto is "Have it Your Way," and we urge you to do just that, especially with the Triple Whopper — we honestly don't think having it as-is is anyone's preferred way to eat a burger.