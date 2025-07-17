The One Burger You Should Just Avoid Ordering At Burger King

Despite what you might think, no two fast food burgers are the same. Wendy's and McDonald's burgers are very different, and we all know that Five Guys stands alone with its topping options. But the best of the best should be from none other than self-proclaimed burger royalty, Burger King. While Burger King burgers are top-notch, there are definitely some that don't measure up. We ranked every one of Burger King's burger options, and it's safe to say that they don't all deserve a crown.

The burger we ranked worst was the Triple Whopper. Sounds indulgent and excitingly monstrous, right? In theory, it could work, but the execution really lacks. This behemoth clocks in at over 1,100 calories and 70 grams of fat, and yet it still manages to feel underwhelming. The main issue with this burger (and one that feels predictable and easily avoidable) is dryness. Stacked with three plain beef patties, there's no cheese by default, and barely any sauce. It's a dense, meaty wall of disappointment — more struggle to make a dent in than satisfaction. The meat-to-condiment ratio is so off that each bite feels like a challenge.

If you're ravenous and think more is more, consider this: the Double Whopper didn't make the top five either, but it was significantly more enjoyable than its triple-stacked sibling. So, bigger might not always be better, especially when the flavor gets lost somewhere between bun and beef.