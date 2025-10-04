How To Reheat Fried Chicken: 3 Foolproof Methods

All of the best food is deep fried. Crispy exteriors, tender, sometimes-gooey insides, deliciously rich batters: the hot oil transforms otherwise-average foods into culinary delights, often served humbly in stalls at the state fair. Often assumed to be an American invention, deep frying actually has a long history, with origins as early as 8,000 B.C., with uses that extend far beyond Twinkies and Oreos. Still, one of the most famous foods to fry is chicken, which benefits from the deep fryer's hot oil by becoming crispy on the outside and perfectly juicy on the inside. The only problem: it seems nearly impossible to reheat the golden pieces of battered chicken back to their freshly-fried form.

There are a few ways to reheat fried chicken that, when done correctly, return the soggy leftover pieces to their former glory. Especially with the invention of air fryers, which act as miniature, fast-heating countertop convection ovens, reheating your favorite fried foods has never been easier. In this guide, we outline three of the best methods for reheating fried chicken, each using a different tool or appliance. If you haven't yet jumped on the air fryer trend, don't worry: There are other methods, and they might just be even better.