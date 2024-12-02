Deep-Fried Food Has Been Around Longer Than You Think

Many people tend to associate deep-fried food with American culture. Take state fairs, for example, what would they be without deep-fried Twinkies, or a greasy funnel cake doused in powdered sugar? But, contrary to popular belief, dunking various ingredients in a vat of oil is not a modern concept, nor is it native to the United States. In fact, deep-fried foods have origins all over the world that date back not just centuries, but millennia.

The earliest evidence of frying comes from the Middle East between 8000 B.C. and 5500 B.C. after the invention of pottery created a vessel for oil to be heated up in. There, they would fry up dough, also known as Zalabiyeh — perhaps an early cousin of the donut. But the first published recipes for something deep-fried showed up in cookbooks from modern day Spain and Portugal during the 13th century. Fishing was a common trade along the Iberian Peninsula, thus they would dish up deep-fried fish — long before the Brits would claim fish and chips as their own. From there, deep-frying seemed to spread like wildfire across the globe. The next several centuries would take the increasingly popular cooking practice from Europe to Asia, back to Europe again, until it finally crossed the pond to the Americas.