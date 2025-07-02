The Unique M&M's Flavor You Can Only Find At Dollar General

M&M's are one of the most iconic candies of all time. Not only are they one of the best classic movie theatre snacks (which we ranked), but they make a great addition to brownies too. Plus, with so many fun colors and different flavors out there, there's endless ways to enjoy M&M's.

Most of us have seen commercials for certain M&M's flavors like peanut butter or caramel, but few people know that there are limited and exclusive M&M's flavors too. Some of them are even limited to particular stores, like Dollar General. This chain is home to M&M's Orange Vanilla Creme White Chocolate Candy, a variety featuring an orange creamsicle flavored center and white chocolate coating that cannot be found anywhere else.

On top of only being available at Dollar General, this M&M's flavor is also seasonal, making it quite an elusive find. Since its debut in 2018, this in-store exclusive flavor pops up from time to time, much to the joy of many eager customers. As of May 2025, this version is back; however, it is far from the only niche M&M's flavor out there.