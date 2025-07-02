The Unique M&M's Flavor You Can Only Find At Dollar General
M&M's are one of the most iconic candies of all time. Not only are they one of the best classic movie theatre snacks (which we ranked), but they make a great addition to brownies too. Plus, with so many fun colors and different flavors out there, there's endless ways to enjoy M&M's.
Most of us have seen commercials for certain M&M's flavors like peanut butter or caramel, but few people know that there are limited and exclusive M&M's flavors too. Some of them are even limited to particular stores, like Dollar General. This chain is home to M&M's Orange Vanilla Creme White Chocolate Candy, a variety featuring an orange creamsicle flavored center and white chocolate coating that cannot be found anywhere else.
On top of only being available at Dollar General, this M&M's flavor is also seasonal, making it quite an elusive find. Since its debut in 2018, this in-store exclusive flavor pops up from time to time, much to the joy of many eager customers. As of May 2025, this version is back; however, it is far from the only niche M&M's flavor out there.
Other unique and exclusive M&M's flavors
Like the Orange Vanilla Creme White Chocolate Candy M&M's at Dollar General, some M&M's flavors are exclusive to specific stores. For example, Target has an exclusive too: Marshmallow Crispy M&M's. Despite being connected to a specific retailer, these special flavors are all still stamped with a tiny "M" and are not packaged or embossed with the logo of their respective retailers.
Other flavors are limited to specific holidays, and while they can be found at several retailers, they are only available for a specific amount of time. For example, there's the Easter Sundae flavor and Peanut Butter Eggs for Easter or the Strawberries and Creme flavor for Valentine's Day. Halloween also gets its fair share of spooky exclusives, such as Dark Chocolate Creepy Cocoa Crisp, Glow In the Dark, Cookies & Screeem, and many more. The winter holidays are also chock full of different flavors, ranging from White Peppermint to Hot Chocolate.
It is important to note that some of these varieties have been changed, discontinued, and occasionally resurrected throughout the years. Not to mention, M&M's is always putting out new flavors, like Peanut Butter and Jelly this year, and doing limited collaborations, like the Peanut Butter Mega x Jurassic World pack. As such, the full gamut of options you may find is constantly evolving.