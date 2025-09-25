The Chocolate M&M's Flavor That Has Quietly Dominated Shelves For Years

Since M&M's have been a staple candy in America for decades, there are bound to be some elusive tidbits about these candy-coated chocolates you may not know. For example, the rarest M&M color is brown and there are currently over 12 signature M&M flavors available in stores all over the world. However, among these staple varieties, there is one common yet underrated flavor that has been a low-key favorite among candy lovers for years.

Next to more whimsical M&M flavors like crunchy cookie and caramel cold brew, Dark Chocolate Peanut M&M's are a classically rich M&M variety many candy lovers can't get enough of. While you may be able to score a unique M&M's flavor only at Dollar General — one that has a complex taste of orange and vanilla — Dark Chocolate Peanut M&M's are a fan-favorite flavor that's been available on store shelves since 2005.

In an interesting turn of events, Dark Chocolate M&M's were released in conjunction with the debut of the final Star Wars movie, "Star Wars: Episode 3, Revenge of the Sith." Originally, the candies were only available in themed colors, including black, dark blue, purple, maroon, and silver, for a short time to promote the film. However, a year after their debut, based on consumer interest, Mars Inc. decided to make Dark Chocolate M&M's (both regular and peanut) staple candies customers can purchase all year long. However, fast forward to 2025 and many loyal fans are having a difficult time finding specifically Dark Chocolate Peanut M&M's on store shelves.