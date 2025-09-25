The Chocolate M&M's Flavor That Has Quietly Dominated Shelves For Years
Since M&M's have been a staple candy in America for decades, there are bound to be some elusive tidbits about these candy-coated chocolates you may not know. For example, the rarest M&M color is brown and there are currently over 12 signature M&M flavors available in stores all over the world. However, among these staple varieties, there is one common yet underrated flavor that has been a low-key favorite among candy lovers for years.
Next to more whimsical M&M flavors like crunchy cookie and caramel cold brew, Dark Chocolate Peanut M&M's are a classically rich M&M variety many candy lovers can't get enough of. While you may be able to score a unique M&M's flavor only at Dollar General — one that has a complex taste of orange and vanilla — Dark Chocolate Peanut M&M's are a fan-favorite flavor that's been available on store shelves since 2005.
In an interesting turn of events, Dark Chocolate M&M's were released in conjunction with the debut of the final Star Wars movie, "Star Wars: Episode 3, Revenge of the Sith." Originally, the candies were only available in themed colors, including black, dark blue, purple, maroon, and silver, for a short time to promote the film. However, a year after their debut, based on consumer interest, Mars Inc. decided to make Dark Chocolate M&M's (both regular and peanut) staple candies customers can purchase all year long. However, fast forward to 2025 and many loyal fans are having a difficult time finding specifically Dark Chocolate Peanut M&M's on store shelves.
Are Dark Chocolate Peanut M&M's still available for purchase?
Even though Dark Chocolate M&M's have been well-received by the general public, the peanut variety has become a veritable favorite among countless consumers. Especially for foodies that enjoy candies that aren't overly sweet, this variety has the perfect balance of rich chocolate and salty peanuts.
However, in 2022, social media posts began cropping up of people inquiring about the availability of Dark Chocolate Peanut M&M's online and in stores. Fast forward to 2025 and there are now multiple Reddit threads filled with consumers on the hunt to find these elusive peanut-laden treats. In a Reddit post from 2024, one social media user boldly claimed that Dark Chocolate Peanut M&M's were soon to be discontinued and to grab any available bags if and when you see them in store.
That being said, while the only two steadily available Peanut M&M flavors have long been the classic original and dark chocolate varieties, as of September 2025, there's a new signature flavor that's been added in the annual lineup: Honey Roasted Peanut M&M's.
In the meantime, Dark Chocolate Peanut M&M's fans on Reddit state you can still find bags of these hard-to-find, dark chocolate candies at select Walmart and Walgreens locations. While there are many old school candy bars that have been long forgotten by now, fans of Dark Chocolate Peanut M&M's remain faithful and hope this favored, signature candy won't eventually become a treat of the past.